White House Releases Official Christmas Portrait Of Trump And Melania

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

The White House released the official Christmas portrait of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday.

The portrait was taken Saturday in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. on the same night as the White House Congressional Ball, in which the president and the first lady stunned the audience with their dapper looks.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet guests at the Congressional Ball at White House in Washington on December 15, 2018. (Photo by Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images)

The official portrait features Melania in a sparkling white Celine gown with long sleeves and a high neck that was lauded during the Congressional Ball. The dress was long and form-fitting and paired with sky-high shimmering stilettos.

The president opted for a simple black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie, allowing the first lady plenty of room to shine.

OFFICIAL CHRISTMAS PORTRAIT: 

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen in their Official Christmas Portrait on Saturday, December 15, 2018, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The couple is seen affectionately holding hands and smiling brightly in front of Melania’s Christmas decorations, which feature red ornaments and twinkling white lights.

