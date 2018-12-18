White House Releases Official Christmas Portrait Of Trump And Melania

The White House released the official Christmas portrait of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday.

The portrait was taken Saturday in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. on the same night as the White House Congressional Ball, in which the president and the first lady stunned the audience with their dapper looks.

The official portrait features Melania in a sparkling white Celine gown with long sleeves and a high neck that was lauded during the Congressional Ball. The dress was long and form-fitting and paired with sky-high shimmering stilettos.

The president opted for a simple black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie, allowing the first lady plenty of room to shine.

OFFICIAL CHRISTMAS PORTRAIT:

The couple is seen affectionately holding hands and smiling brightly in front of Melania’s Christmas decorations, which feature red ornaments and twinkling white lights.

