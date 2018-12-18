William Shatner Laments #MeToo, Complains He Can No Longer Tell Women They Have ‘Great Legs’

William Shatner defended the Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and lamented that since the #MeToo movement, he can’t tell women they have “great legs.”

The man in the song is “just offering an invitation and presenting an argument for not leaving,” the 87-year-old actor told the Daily Mail Tuesday while promoting his next album “Shatner Claus.” (RELATED: Here’s Why William Shatner Didn’t Show Up To Spock’s Funeral)

“You’re not saying ‘I’m closing the door and you can’t leave’,” he added. “It’s not force, it’s verbal persuasion, which works in the act.”

Shatner continued, “In 2018 we have the #MeToo movement, which I think is great, that these hidden forces are exposed and not to be allowed and women have equal rights. I’ve got three daughters [aged 60, 57 and 54], I’m all for that.”

“But if you look back at things that were written and said 20, 30 years ago, it’s a different context,” the legendary “Star Trek” star shared. “And you’ve got to judge it by that context. Rape and pillage, absolutely not, those are crimes against humanity. But saying ”would you make love with me?’ And the opposing party says yes or no, I can’t fathom what’s wrong with that.”

“It’s like saying would you have dinner, would you like to write a song with me, would you do an interview,” he added. “I’m not insulted by you asking me to do an interview. Maybe it’s my mindset based on the years I’ve lived, but I’m trying to be fair and I don’t see the problem.”

Shatner continued, “I’ve tweeted about it just to get it out there and have some fun with the people who think differently. On my part there’s no animosity, just a difference of opinion.”

The actor — who has never been shy when it comes to sharing his opinions — then weighed in on the #MeToo movement as a whole and suggested: “it’s become hysterical.”

“I’ve got three daughters and I’m glad that they have more opportunity,” the T.J. Hooker actor said. “At the same time, it’s become hysterical.”

“It’s a whole new culture,” he added. “The whole business has changed. The whole man-woman relationship has changed to a severe degree.”

Shatner continued, “It’s all about sensitizing you to what is harassment. You might say, as I have on numerous occasions, ‘looking good,’ ‘wow, what a great dress,’ ‘great legs’,’ ‘I love your hair,’ Nothing grabby, touchy-feely, nothing sexual.”

“Just innocuous compliments that one might say to anybody, with no intent of lasciviousness,” the “Miss Congeniality” star explained. “People say ‘can I put my arm around you?’ I say ‘Yes of course.’ But I don’t. I’ve changed my behavior to quite a degree … because it’s a revolution.”