A Robotic Vacuum Can Do Your Cleaning For You
Are you one of the many people in the market for a robotic vacuum? Especially around the holidays, they take a huge load off your back as they literally do the cleaning for you.
In a one-day-only deal on Amazon, you can get this robotic vacuum for $40 off.
Tenergy Otis Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Max Power Suction Robotic Vacuum, Self-Charging, Smart Sensor, HEPA Pet Hair Filter Allergens Friendly, Remote Control Vacuum Cleans Hard Floors/Thin Carpets on sale for $119.99
In addition to all the housework the robotic vacuum can do, it can also serve as a surrogate pet. This one is named Otis.
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook