Baltimore Woman Says She Will Use Gun Buyback Cash To Purchase Bigger Gun

One woman is planning to take advantage of Baltimore’s new gun buyback program by using the cash from the city to purchase a brand new weapon.

The Baltimore City Police Department started its gun buyback program Monday and said they were able to purchase more than 500 firearms from residents. The Police Department offered anywhere from $25 to $500 depending on the type of firearm. (RELATED: Baltimore’s Police Department Embroiled In Corruption Scandal)

One woman told FOX45 that she was planning to surrender her 9mm handgun to the buyback program, but had a unique idea of what she would do with her newly obtained cash.

“She says she is using the cash to get a bigger weapon!” Kathleen Cairns reported.

One woman shows us the 9MM she is turning in for the Baltimore City Gun Buy Back program. But she says she is using the cash to get a bigger weapon! Story on FOX45 at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/LlmCbezpU7 — Kathleen Cairns (@CairnsKcairns) December 17, 2018

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said about the program, “Our point here is, there are guns on the streets of our city. We are signaling folks out there, we don’t care if its grandpa’s gun or your gun, we want it.”

The buyback program is taking place amid a spike in gun violence in Baltimore. In 2017, Baltimore had a gun homicide rate double that of Chicago’s.

