Watch The Electric First Preview For Season Four Of The Hit Show ‘Billions’

The first preview for the fourth season of Showtime’s hit show “Billions” was released Wednesday.

For those of you who don’t know, the incredible television series follows billionaire Bobby Axelrod as he battles his nemesis. That includes rivals in the financial trade and from the government, such as Chuck Rhoades.

However, we’re in for a bit of a different journey in season four because Rhoades and Axelrod appear to be forming an alliance. Those two men on the same side is likely trouble for anybody opposing them. (RELATED: The Latest Season Of ‘Billions’ Was An Electric Journey)

Check out the short preview below.

Whose side are you on?#Billions returns on March 17 at 9p/8c. Only on #Showtime. pic.twitter.com/hzBhPzZhpz — Billions (@SHO_Billions) December 19, 2018

I don’t know what you’re doing with your life if you’re not watching “Billions.” It’s without a doubt one of the best shows out there right now.

Nothing really combines the suspense, the inside look at the Wall Street game, the tension and the never-ending twists and turns. It’s epic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billions (@sho_billions) on May 13, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Plus, Damian Lewis as Axelrod is the performance of a lifetime for the talented actor. I’d say it’s right up there with the job he did in “Band of Brothers.”

You can catch the latest season of “Billions” on Showtime March 17.

