The Whole NFL Overlooked This One Rookie. Now He’s Headed To The Pro Bowl

Denver Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay will have an awesome accomplishment tied to his name for the rest of his life.

Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to ever make the Pro Bowl when the teams were announced Tuesday night.

Incredible. Phillip Lindsay just became the first undrafted offensive rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/WZL4SuNlEU — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2018

For those of you who might not know, Lindsay has been putting up numbers for the Broncos this season. He’s got nine touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards on the ground this season.

Those are impressive numbers from a guy who went overlooked by every single team during the seven rounds of the NFL draft. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Lindsay (@phillip_lindsay) on Dec 18, 2018 at 6:02pm PST

You have to love stories about guys who just fly under the radar, and then come out of nowhere to blow up on the scene.

Those are the stories we in the sports world live for. There are few things sweeter than seeing a guy everybody counted out do amazing things. It’s one of the best parts about the sports world.

Every play matters and overlooking somebody can lead to your demise. Lindsay has put up massive numbers and yet, 32 different general managers passed on him seven different times during the draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Lindsay (@phillip_lindsay) on Nov 19, 2018 at 7:29am PST

He has every right in the world to play with a chip on his shoulder, and I’d be the exact same way if I were him.

Hopefully, this rookie campaign is just the start of a major career. Mad props to Lindsay for this accomplishment.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter