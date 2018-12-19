Laura Ingraham, Jim Jordan Criticize Trump, Republicans On Border Wall Retreat

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Ohio Rep Jim Jordan both criticized President Trump’s seeming retreat on the border wall issue via social media on Wednesday, and the pair later discussed the issue on a Wednesday night Fox News panel.

“Congressional leadership introduces CR until Feb. 8th WITHOUT $5 Billion for the Wall,” Jordan tweeted. “Let me get this straight… our chances of getting the Wall will be better in February when Nancy Pelosi is Speaker than now when we have the majority? Give me a break.”

“It was supposed to be a ‘big beautiful wall’ with a ‘big beautiful door.’ Now it’s just an open door with no frame. Unreal,” Ingraham tweeted Wednesday along with the hashtags #BorderDisorder and #GOPFail.

Later on her program, “The Ingraham Angle,” the Fox News host discussed the border wall issue with her panel, which included Rep. Jordan.

“Jim Jordan, it is true Congress hasn’t done its job on this particular issue,” said Ingraham on the lack of border wall funding in the funding bill. “I think that not funding the wall is going to go down as one of the worst, worst things to have happened to this administration. Forget Mueller. The wall, the wall, the wall. Has to be built. And it’s a scandal that it hasn’t been built.”

Jordan echoed Ingraham’s frustration and added that he and his caucus plan to add two amendments to the upcoming bill, one “to build a wall” and another to “reform our asylum laws” in response to a Washington, D.C. federal judge’s Wednesday order to bring asylum seekers back to the United States for new hearings.

“It is very sad,” added attorney Joe diGenova. “We needed the wall. The wall was a key issue. It’s important. Wherever walls are built, 95 percent of illegal crossings are cut out. It’s an amazingly effective tool, and the notion that it has been made this devilish fiendish thing, ‘oh, my goodness, a wall.’ Perhaps they would prefer the tear gassing and perhaps bullets as opposed to a wall. The people who oppose the wall are inviting violence. They are inviting disruption. And they are inviting further illegal immigration into the United States. I hope that when these things run out in February, the president says that’s it, no more, a wall or I’m shutting it down.

Ingraham interrupted at that point, saying all we do is “kick it” down the road. (RELATED: Christian Theologian Makes Case That God Supports Trump’s Border Wall)

“There’s an old line, fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me,” said Jordan. “We’ve got to change it. Fool the American people four times, shame on Congress. Because that’s what we’ve done. Four times we promised them that we would build the wall and put it on the spending bill and now we’re saying no no no. Now Pelosi’s gonna be speaker. It’ll never happen. We’ve gotta do it now.”

“The Republicans also can in good conscience say the Democrats had the chance to work with the president on this and they refused to do so,” added Ingraham.

