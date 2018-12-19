Retired Brigadier General: ‘Ex-Green Beret’s Fox Appearance’ Got Him ‘In Trouble’

Your first name

Retired Brigadier General Tony Tata is questioning the timing of the case against U.S. Army Major Matt Golsteyn being reopened back in 2016 during the Obama era, which led to Golsteyn being charged.

During a Fox News interview in October 2016, Golsteyn admitted to Fox News host Bret Baier that he killed a suspected Taliban bomb-maker, which prompted a renewed interest in the case.

Golsteyn received a notification from the Army last week that he was being charged with premeditated murder.

Tata believes we wouldn’t be talking about Golsteyn today had he not spoken out during the Fox interview during.

President Donald Trump says he’s reviewing the case against Golsteyn. (RELATED: Wife of Mathew Golsteyn: My Husband Is Not a ‘Cold-Blooded Murderer’)

