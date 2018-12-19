Melania Turns Heads In Green Velvet Jacket And Pants Combo At WH Christmas Reception

Your first name

Melania Trump turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous green velvet jacket and pants combo at another Christmas reception held at the White House.

The first lady looked as stunning as ever in the festive jacket, which she paired with a black scoop neck top and black pants as she descended the stairs with President Donald Trump to greet their excited guests at the holiday celebration. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

The event was once again closed to the press. But, lucky for us, a couple of people took video and shared the fun from the party on social media.

She completed the look with loose hair and hunter green high heels.

At one point, Trump approached the podium, telling everyone “Have a great evening” and “Merry Christmas.”

It was just her latest in a long succession of terrific looks this holiday season.

On Saturday night, FLOTUS stunned everyone when she showed up in a jaw-dropping sparkling full-length white gown at the WH Congressional Ball with the president. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the dazzling look with loose hair and high heels. To say she looked incredible would be an understatement.

This time of year, the first lady really shines with her unforgettable looks.