Natalie Portman Weighs In On Who Is The Better Kisser, Mila Kunis Or Ashton Kutcher: ‘I’ve Kissed Them Both’

Natalie Portman weighed in on who is the better kisser between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, sharing that she’s “kissed them both.”

The 37-year-old actress — who worked with Kutcher on the 2011 romantic comedy "No Strings Attached" and Kunis in 2010 in the thriller "Black Swan" — said that "I've kissed them both" during her appearance Tuesday on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." Portman was looking just as stunning as ever as she spilled the dirt on a segment called "Dish On A Star."

"Who's the better kisser?" Cohen pressed the "Star Wars: Episode 1-The Phantom Menace" actress.

“Mila!” Portman exclaimed. “I mean, obviously.”

And apparently the feeling is mutual as the “Bad Moms” star previously admitted during a Reddit AMA in 2015 that Portman’s “a lovely kisser, very polite,” according to Fox News.

Earlier this month, the “Closer” star made headlines when she told USA Today that as a young person she was “confused” by a cover shot Jessica Simpson did posing in a bikini while declaring her virginity.

“I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying, ‘I’m a virgin,’ while wearing a bikini, and I was confused,” Portman said. “Like, I don’t know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl.”

Simpson immediately hit back and said she was “disapppointed” by Portman’s comments.

“@natalieportman — I was disappointed this morning when I read that I ‘confused’ you by wearing a bikini in a published photo taken of me when I was still a virgin in 1999,” the 38-year-old singer tweeted.

“As public figures, we both know that our image is not totally in our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define us and box us in. However, I was taught to be myself and honor the different ways all women express themselves, which is why I believed then and I believe now that being sexy in a bikini and being proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex.”

She continued, “I have always embraced being a role model to all women to let them know that they can look however they want, wear whatever they want and have sex or not have sex with whomever they want. The power lies within us as individuals.”

“I have made it my practice not to shame other women for their choices,” Simpson concluded. “In this era of ‘Time’s Up’ and all the great work you have done for women, I encourage you to do the same.”

Portman later apologized for the comment and explained that it wasn’t meant to shame anyone.

“I would never intend to shame anybody and that was absolutely not my intention,” the “Annihilation” actress told Entertainment Tonight. “I was really talking about mixed media messages out there for young women and completely apologize for any hurt it may have caused because that was definitely not my intention.”