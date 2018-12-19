North Carolina Basketball Coach Roy Williams Signs Massive Extension. Here’s How Much Money He’ll Make

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams signed an eight-year extension with the Tar Heels Wednesday.

The New York Times reported the following on his salary and contract details:

Williams’ base salary will increase from nearly $542,000 this season to $800,000 in 2027-28, and he will receive supplemental income ranging from $1.7 million this season to $2.15 million in the final year of the deal. The school also announced the terms of his deal with Nike, which pays him $240,000 in the first year and $340,000 in the last year.

Is it just me or does it seem like UNC is getting Roy Williams at an extremely cheap rate? According to The Street, Williams isn’t even in the top 25 highest paid coaches.

That’s absolutely insane considering the fact he’s won multiple national championships.

It’s going to be extremely strange when the day comes that Williams is no longer on the sideline for UNC.

I hate UNC, Duke and the rest of the ACC as much as every rational fan, but there’s no doubt the man simply knows how to coach. He also did Bo Ryan a solid a few years back at the Final Four. So, he’ll always be solid in my book. (RELATED: One Conference Is Dominating The New Form Of College Basketball Rankings)

It’s just insane to see how successful he’s been with UNC and the level of domination that he’s enjoyed there.

Williams will now be with the University of North Carolina through 2028. Something tells me that he’s far from done winning a ton of basketball games.

As somebody who knows several UNC fans, I have no doubt this news made them extremely happy.

