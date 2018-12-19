Paris Hilton Opens Up About That $2 Million Engagement Ring After Calling Off Pending Nuptials: I’m Keeping It

Paris Hilton opened up about that $2 million engagement ring — and she made it clear she’s not giving it back — after she reportedly called off her pending nuptials to ex-fiancee, Chris Zylka.

“The person who we got it [the ring] from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity,” the 37-year-old socialite explained Wednesday during her appearance on “The Jenny McCarthy Show” on SiriusXM after the host asked her flat-out, what’s going to happen to that 20-carat pear-shaped diamond ring. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

“I love how social media has basically become like a new form of money,” she added. “It’s pretty sick.”

McCarthy then pressed her further, “So then wouldn’t they say, ‘go ahead and keep the ring?’”

Hilton replied, “Yeah! Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

The comments came in light of reports that Hilton was the one to call off the wedding, with sources close to the socialite telling People magazine the previously declared wedding was never going to happen.

“This wedding was never going to happen,” an insider shared at the time. “They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents.”

“The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her,” the source added. “They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date.”

An insider continued, “No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding ([her siblings] are both married) and she just didn’t think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris.”

“Now, Hilton is focused on her career,” a source she added. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume,” the source said. “She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”

Hilton made headlines earlier this year when she shared the big news that she and boyfriend Zylka were engaged after New Year’s Day with a photo on Instagram of the two of them embracing and a close-up of that huge sparkler.