Report: Farrakan’s Nation Of Islam Uses Taxpayer Funds To Teach ‘Religious Studies’ To Prisoners

Tax dollars are reportedly funding the Nation of Islam to teach religious studies to prisoners in federal institutions.

According to a report published Wednesday in the Washington Examiner, the federal government has provided the radical and racist Islamic group led by Louis Farrakhan with $364,500 over the last decade to preach its message to a captive audience that can become a potential breeding ground for terrorism. Farrakhan recently encouraged “the end” of white men because they are not “in harmony with God.”

Since 2008, the group that espouses virulently anti-white and anti-Semitic policies has used federal grants and contracts to offer “Nation of Islam religious services,” “Nation of Islam spiritual guide services,” “Nation of Islam study services,” and other religious programming. The curriculum is provided directly by Nation of Islam leaders, according to documents obtained by the Examiner from the Bureau of Prison records. (RELATED: Report: Women’s March Full Of Anti-Semites, Has Ties To Nation Of Islam)

Republican Rep. Peter King, chairman of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence, called the funding “beyond the pale” in comments to the Examiner.

“Categorically, no group or entity or individual associated any way with Farrakhan or the Nation of Islam should receive any federal funding,” King told the Examiner. “What Farrakhan preaches is hatred and anti-Semitism and racism, and to use any federal money for any group that’s he’s involved with that do any type of teaching or proselytizing is just wrong.” (RELATED: Meet The School Official Who Loves Louis Farrakhan And The Nation Of Islam)

The Daily Caller has reached out to King for further comment and is awaiting a reply.

The Bureau of Prisons did not offer any explanation for why the Nation of Islam was the beneficiary of federal government largesse, telling the Examiner on Wednesday, “Contracts are retained six years after final payment, so we are not able to provide details regarding the original contract on which the Nation of Islam began contracting with the Bureau of Prisons.”

Democratic politicians have attended Nation of Islam events, including California Rep. Maxine Waters, who heard Farrakhan defend suicide bombers.

