Ben Affleck’s Upcoming Film Sounds Awesome. Here’s What We Know

Ben Affleck is set to star in a film project based off of the book “I Am Still Alive.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the upcoming project:

In a competitive situation, Universal elbowed out several suitors to pick up I Am Still Alive, a book package that has Ben Affleck attached to star in and produce. … The story tells of a 16-year-old girl who is sent to live with her long-lost, and off-the-grid, father in the Canadian wilderness. When he’s murdered by men from his past, the girl and her dog are forced to survive on their own. Things get even more complicated when the men return, and the girl has a chance to exact vengeance.

I don’t care if you like Ben Affleck as a guy or if you disagree with his politics. Both are understandable positions, but you can’t deny this movie sounds like it’s going to be legit.

Affleck is incredibly underrated when it comes to playing dark roles, and it sounds like that’s exactly what this will be. (RELATED: Check Out The Final Trailer For The WWII Thriller ‘Overlord‘ [VIDEO])

Anybody who doesn’t believe me can just look at his performance in “The Town.”

Affleck is slated to play the dad who gets murdered at some point in the story. I love that idea. Let’s make it dark, gritty as hell and don’t hold back on all the action.

I want “I Am Still Alive” to give me a heart attack. At least, that’s the vibe I’m picking up from the description.

There’s nothing we love in America more than a great revenge story, and one that follows around a girl avenging her dead father sounds like movie gold.

There is no release date yet for “I Am Still Alive.” Check back for more updates when we have them.

