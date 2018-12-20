CNN’s Chris Cuomo Claims Trump ‘Played People For A Sucker’ With Border Wall

CNN host Chris Cuomo claimed President Donald Trump “played people for a sucker” with his border wall promise and said the plan was a “farce” from the beginning.

“There were four signature Trump promises and they all seem to be crumbling tonight,” Cuomo said on “Cuomo Prime Time” Wednesday. “Number one is [the] border wall.” (RELATED: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Says Not To ‘Demonize’ Border Agents After 7-Year-Old’s Death)

“The reality now, the president seems to be abandoning his pledge to shut down the government if he doesn’t get funding for the wall,” he continued. “And if they do a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government until they come back after the holiday, Democrats take control. They don’t want the wall in earnest. They believe it’s a farce and many Republicans may agree with them.”

WATCH:

Cuomo claimed the border wall was never meant to be a reality and called it a “pipe dream,” aimed at placating voters.

“So the wall may never come to be. Instead, the president is talking about artistically designed steel slats,” he said. “The sad reality is the new wall was always a farce. Building more of the barriers, you know, what they call a fence, it’s not a fence. The pilings are this big, it’s 35 feet high. Sometimes they put masonite on top of it. It is a wall for all intents and purposes, but nobody in the security business wants a wall they can’t see through. They want to be able to do surveillance. It never made any sense.”

“It was a pipe dream,” Cuomo said. “And he played people for a sucker, and that’s the truth. So you’re going to build more of what’s there. You’re going to add tech solutions. That’s what they’re asking for. It’s always been the right course. The president just sold you something he could never deliver.”

