A newly-released video showed a man describing his plans to carry out a terrorist attack in California.

Amer Al Haggagi made the comments to someone he thought would aid him in his plans, but was actually an undercover FBI agent. (RELATED: Former Christian Alter Boy Opens Up About Why He Joined ISIS, ‘Right Of Revenge’)

On the tape Al Haggagi, who was arrested in 2016 for identity theft, admits to using a stolen credit card to purchase some material needed for his planned attack.

He admitted to wanting to start a fire with gasoline around the Berkeley area, near the University of California-Berkeley campus.

“I was thinking about just burning the hills,” Al Haggagi said. “Because there’s a lot of trees and a lot of homes.”

he subject of an FBI investigation since 2016, Al Haggagi appeared in federal court Monday and pleaded guilty to plotting terrorist attacks.

He faces up to 47 years in prison.

