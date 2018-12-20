Judge Kavanaugh Sent Susan Collins A Text Message Right After Confirmation — Here’s What It Said

Maine Sen Susan Collins shared the contents of a text message she received from Justice Brett Kavanaugh following his Senate confirmation — in which she played a crucial role.

Collins’ revelation came in response to a question from Fox News host Martha MacCallum about whether or not Kavanaugh has been in contact with her since the bitter confirmation battle concluded and he took his seat on the Supreme Court.

“I have not,” Collins responded. “I have gotten one text message from him right after it in which he said that he would work hard to make me proud and the American people proud.”

Collins relived the political and social ramifications of the Kavanaugh fight during the wide-ranging interview on Thursday night’s edition of “The Story With Martha MacCallum.” (RELATED: Planned Parenthood And Sen. Susan Collins Tussle Over Kavanaugh Vote)

“I felt so strongly that we were really at a critical point for our country,” Collins told MacCallum. “The Senate confirmation process is not a trial, but there are certain standards that we have to abide by, and if we are gonna throw overboard the presumption of innocence despite the complete lack of corroborating evidence even from Dr. Ford’s best friend, and if we were going to dispense with fairness, the rule of law, and due process, I really feared for what our country would become and whether anyone would be willing to put their name forth for public service. I mean, who would go through that?”

