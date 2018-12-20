‘Big Bang Theory’ Kaley Cuoco Hits Back After Honeymoon Photo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Kaley Cuoco hit back after followers on Instagram suggested that she looked like she was pregnant in a photo she shared from her honeymoon.

“I’m so sorry I bent over in a way where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this. Question: Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face,” the 33-year-old “Big Bang Theory” star responded on her Instagram story along with a screenshot of the comments and an eye roll emoji, according to Fox News Thursday. (RELATED: People Were Stunned When Kaley Cuoco Showed Up On The Red Carpet In This Sheer Dress)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on Dec 19, 2018 at 6:50am PST

In the sweet black-and-white photo she shared Wednesday, the “Hop” actress is bent over and sharing a kiss with her husband, professional equestrian Karl Cook while in Switzerland. (RELATED: The Real Reason Kaley Cuoco Is Getting Divorced Is Shocking)

She captioned the post simply, “Love in Lugano.”

Followers commented on the photo, sharing how cute the couple was. Then some suggested that they thought she looked like she was sporting a pregnancy bump.

“When’s the baby due?” one person quipped.

Another follower asked, “Are you hiding a baby bump?!?!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on Nov 30, 2018 at 6:43pm PST

In October, Cuoco once again shut down pregnancy rumors after a photo of her posing with her sister at the 2018 InStyle Awards sparked suggestions that she looked to be “pregnant.”

“So, because I’m in traffic I thought I’d take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls,” Cuoco shared. “I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant.”

“Would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?’ It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that,” she added.

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in June. It was her second marriage, following her 21 months of marriage to Ryan Sweeting.