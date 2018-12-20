Katherine Webb And AJ McCarron Share Life-Changing News

Your first name

Katherine Webb dropped some pretty exciting news Thursday when she shared pictures of her “McCarron Party of 4” on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked fantastic as ever in the picture showing her holding her oldest son Tripp, as she sat next to her husband AJ McCarron, who was holding their newborn son, Cash Carter McCarron.

She captioned the post simply, “McCarron party of 4.” (PHOTOS: It’s Been A While Since Katherine Webb’s Been In A Bikini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Webb-McCarron (@_katherinewebb) on Dec 20, 2018 at 11:31am PST

“Yesterday our 2nd boy, Cash Carter McCarron, was born at 4:57pm with the exact same height and weight as his older brother Tripp! Here I am exhausted and zoned out on the hospital menu as I watch AJ hold our beautiful boy. Swipe to see Tripp meeting his little bro for the first time,” she captioned a second post, along with video of their newborn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Webb-McCarron (@_katherinewebb) on Dec 19, 2018 at 8:07am PST

The former Miss Alabama made headlines earlier this year with news that she and the Oakland Raiders quarterback AJ — Raymond Anthony — were expecting their second child around Christmas time. (SLIDESHOW: 72 Times Sara Underwood Went Topless)

Clearly, congratulations are in order!