Laura Ingraham Officially Ends Radio Program

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham completed the final episode of her long-running radio show on Thursday as she gears up for a future in podcasting.

Ingraham originally announced that she was ending her radio show back in November, explaining that working late nights on her Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle” and getting up early for radio had taken a toll on her family.

“While hosting a prime-time television show and raising three children on my own, continuing a three-hour morning radio show was no longer feasible,” Ingraham said. “Although I will greatly miss my radio listeners and affiliates, working late nights and early mornings has taken a toll on my family life.”

Ingraham’s radio program was a daily three-hour show and was one of the most listened to political talk shows in the country.

The final episode aired Thursday and Ingraham posted a note of bittersweet gratitude. (RELATED: Laura Ingraham Holds On To Time Slot Lead In Return To Cable News)

“After 17 1/2 years, 4 presidential elections, 3 adoptions, countless live shots from Iraq to Indiana, I hang up the radio headphones at noon today,” Ingraham tweeted. “Thanks for being my extended family all these years.”

In addition to hosting her Fox News show, Ingraham will be launching original content on Podcast One.

Ingraham’s Fox show, which airs at 10 p.m. EST, has been wildly successful. The host finished fourth in preliminary year-end cable ratings, garnering an average of 2.6 million viewers and finishing just behind Sean Hannity, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, and Tucker Carlson.

