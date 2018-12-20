LSU Football Coach Pauses Press Conference Twice To Yell At His Players. The Video Is Golden

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron proved once again why he’s a legend during a press conference late Wednesday.

Coach O was attempting to brief the media on updates with the team when players were running drills in the background.

Obviously, that created a bit of a noise distraction. Do you know what you don’t do during a Coach O press conference? Cause loud noises and distractions. (RELATED: Georgia Loses To Alabama After One Of The Dumbest Play Calls In Football History)

The Tigers coach paused the press conference twice to step away and holler at the young men creating the ruckus. Check out the hilarious video below.

“Hey guys! I’m having a press conference!” Twice Wednesday night #LSU Coach O had to shut some people up. pic.twitter.com/yvt2u42i1Q — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2018

I love how he had to throw in “thank you” after yelling. That’s just Southern manners right there. Yes, he’s going to crack the whip but he’s still going to let you know that manners are important. (RELATED: The College F ootball Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

That’s what Coach O is all about. Also, he might be one of the most intimidating men in all of football with that voice. There’s no shot I’d want to be screwing around within 100 yards of one of his press conferences.

View this post on Instagram Final walk down Victory Hill of 2018 #GeauxTigers A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 17, 2018 at 3:21pm PST

Remember when people said Ed Orgeron would never work out at LSU? Clearly, those people have no idea what the hell they’re talking about because he’s been a smashing success.

He had the Tigers rolling this past season, and I have a feeling we’re going to see a lot more of that in the future. Go, Coach O, go!

Just remember to keep it down during his press conferences.

