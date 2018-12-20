Watch The First Trailer For The New ‘Men In Black’ Film. It Looks Great

The first trailer for “Men in Black International” was released Thursday.

The plot of the latest installment in the saga, according to IMDB, is, “The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.”

Chris Hemsworth, Liam Neeson and “Westworld” star Tessa Thompson lead the extremely talented cast. As far as I can tell from the trailer, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones won’t be making an appearance.

Take a look at the trailer below. I think fans of the original movies will enjoy it.

Generally speaking, I’m not a huge fan of reviving film series that have been put to bed. The first “Men in Black” film was incredible. (RELATED: The Best Movie Of 2018 Is A WWII Thriller Everybody Should See. Here’s Why)

It helped make Will Smith one of the most famous men on the planet, and the first sequel wasn’t bad. “Men in Black 3” was just okay. It’s not like I was over here dying for a fourth film, especially one that doesn’t feature Jones and Smith.

However, Thompson, Neeson and Hemsworth are all stars. That’s one hell of a trio to launch a new crew with.

We’ll all find out whether or not it worked out when “Men in Black International” hits theaters summer of 2019.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter