Afternoon Mirror: New Yorker Food Writer Offers X-Rated Cookie Advice

Quote of the Day:

“Just draw a frosting dick on your cookies and shut the hell up.”

— Helen Rosner, food correspondent, The New Yorker. As if this wasn’t weird enough, she then added, “Award-winning food writer Helen Rosner has THIS holiday advice for distressed pastry revelers.”

Ben Shapiro weighs in on the cake saga

“People are just harassing this guy now. JUST GET YOUR FREAKING POLITICAL CAKES SOMEWHERE ELSE, JACKASSES.” — Ben Shapiro, EIC, The Daily Wire. See what he’s referring to here.

Keen reporter notices the senator wasn’t wearing socks

“Richard Burr was sockless yesterday. It was near freezing.” — Steven Dennis, Bloomberg.

Times Square gives journalism a party?

“Times Square New Year’s Eve says it will be ‘honoring the Committee to Protect Journalists as its Official Charity Honoree and inviting some of the most well-known journalists on stage at midnight.'” — Oliver Darcy, media reporter, CNN.

“New Year’s Eve in Times Square will officially be a celebration of journalism this year, honoring @pressfreedom. Especially fitting since the world’s most famous crossroads @timessquarenyc was named for @nytimes more than a century ago.” — NYT Communications.

Washington Free Beacon‘s Sonny Bunch remarked, “Owning the journos by giving them the worst party fo the year.”

On that BuzzFeed lawsuit…

“Shout out to all the Respectable Journalists who shit on buzzfeed for publishing what they didn’t have the guts to do.” — Ashley Feinberg, HuffPost.

Journo eats mystery soup

“To my anonymous friend who dropped off soup at our office for me: thank you!” — Kevin Cirilli, chief Washington correspondent, BloombergTV.

‘When I am stupid, I am called a stupid man’

“I don’t understand what is wrong with calling Theresa May a stupid woman? She is a stupid woman. When I am stupid, I am called a stupid man. So, what?” — Raheem Kassam, former reporter, Breitbart News.

Headline of the Day

HuffPost

Gossip Roundup

NYP‘s Page Six: Former first lady Michelle Obama dishes on going to marriage counseling. It’s not too pretty. Here.

TMZ: The Hollywood gossip site brags about breaking the story on SNL‘s Pete Davidson. The latest is that he’s focusing on his mental health. Probably a good thing right about now. Here.

A shocking story about a bikini…Here.

Ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle writes… an op-ed for The Daily Caller. Yeah, it’s pro-Trump. It better be or else things could get weird with her bf Don Jr. Here.

White House First Children Of The Day

“Welcome to our world… You think that’s bad? Imagine what it’s like when they actually hate you.” — Donald Trump Jr. in reaction to Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s (D-N.Y.) complaints about the Washington press.

Spotted at the White House: A couple of ex-Fox Newsers

“Spotted at the @WhiteHouse today – @BillOReilly and @greta Van Susteren. Now, if @megynkelly walks in, I’m gonna fall off my chair.” — John Roberts, White House correspondent, Fox News.

White House Clusterf*ck

“A White House official who just briefed reporters on the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria could not say how many have come home, what the timeline is or when others will be leaving. The official referred several questions to DOD, who is referring questions to the WH.” — Kaitlan Collins, White House correspondent, CNN.

White House Clusterf*ck II

“Great moments in transcript of a briefing the White House demanded be on background:

SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL 1: “This is on background as a senior administration official…. I’ll let my colleague make a few remarks.”

SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL 2: ‘Thanks, Garrett.'” — Josh Dawsey, White House correspondent, WaPo.

Journo has strange relationship with clementines

“I love clementines but i hate my hands smelling like oranges for eternity, no matter how many times i wash them…ugh, the struggle is reaL” — Eve Peyser, VICE News.

Trump blows off meeting with Sen. Corker

“@SenBobCorker tells reporters his planned meeting with President Trump was cancelled WHILE he was sitting at the White House waiting for Trump. This is a committee chairman of the President’s own party, on a day with significant international news.” — Garrett Haake, correspondent, MSNBC.

“Remarkable to cancel on a chairman of a Senate committee who was at the WH for a scheduled meeting when Trump didn’t have anything on his schedule til an evening Christmas party. Seems Corker’s criticism of late – over Saudi Arabia and now Syria – got under Trump’s skin.” — Manu Raju, CNN.

A word of advice for pundits…

“Just spitballing here, but some cable news personalities need to find something to replace ‘the walls are closing in’ to avoid using the same term 27-43 times on a daily basis.” — Joe Concha, media writer, The Hill.

Today in Unnecessary Tweeting

“Who the FUCK made it Wednesday?” — Libby Watson, political reporter, Splinter News.

“Look I need to say something. at the cheesecake factory last night we had the cheeseburger spring rolls and they were really good. I’m sorry.” — Also by Libby Watson.