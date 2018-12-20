Pete Davidson Reportedly Doing Better After Cryptic Social Media Post

Pete Davidson has reportedly turned a corner following an outpouring of support from family and friends in response to his since-deleted post about not wanting “to be on this earth anymore.”

Sources told TMZ Thursday, the 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star has reportedly been “overwhelmed” with the support and is really focused on his mental health issues and getting things back on track. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

Insiders shared that Davidson’s loved ones have been rallying around him with non-stop support and encouragement and it has been making a difference. (RELATED: 24 Reasons To Wish Ariana Grande A Happy 24th Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

The “SNL” star at this point is expected to return to the late-night comedy sketch show when it is back on the air in mid-January.

This all comes on the heels of that shocking deleted post he wrote on Instagram Saturday about wanting to die.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson’s post read. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Can someone check on Pete Davidson? He’s asking for help. Remember: If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). pic.twitter.com/TEqLwdPNEo — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) December 15, 2018

Ariana Grande, who he recently broke up with him after a brief engagement– was one of the people who reached out immediately. But when he reportedly heard she had showed up outside 30 Rock where “SNL” was rehearsing he declined to see her.

This after Davidson made headlines recently when he asked the “Thank U, Next” singer to stop contacting him and blocked her on social media, after she called off their engagement, saying she wasn’t good for his health.

“He blocked her and said, ‘Stop reaching out. You’re not good for my health. I can’t have this in my life,'” a source told People magazine.

And it all comes on the heels of the “SNL” star’s post, that has since been deleted, about how the “whole entire world just trashes” him.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” Davidson wrote. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy, the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference.”