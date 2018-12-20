Save $100 On The Latest Apple iPad
The latest 32GB Apple iPad features a 9.7” Retina display, an 8MP camera with 1080p video, a 1.2MP FaceTme HD camera, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and the A10 Fusion chip. It also boasts two-speaker audio and can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. This model has been popular with Walmart customers; it received an average rating of 4.7/5 stars from more than 300 customer reviewers.
Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB Wi-Fi – Space Gray on sale for $229
What’s more, it’s on sale just in time for the holidays! While this powerful tablet retails for $329, you can get it for $229 at Walmart. You’ll even get free 2-day shipping on the space gray tablet, and store pickup is also free where available. Hurry and snag this last-minute gift for someone special in your life!
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook