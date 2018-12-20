Scarborough Suggests Trump Pulled Out Of Syria To Satisfy Putin

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough suggested President Donald Trump pulled out of Syria to satisfy Russian President Vladimir Putin, on “Morning Joe” Thursday.

Scarborough said Trump’s decision to remove troops from Syria will end up helping the Islamic State and create a power vacuum.

“If you look, Mika [Brzezinski], at who is helped here, it’s a pretty simple list. ISIS is helped. My God, once again, retreat in the Middle East — Barack Obama and the United States, 70 percent of Americans wanted us to get out of Iran, it created a vacuum,” Scarborough said. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Continues To Dish Out Presidential Predictions For 2020)

“ISIS went right into that vacuum,” he continued. “Then President Obama started in the last year fighting back and pushing back and put them back on their heels. Donald Trump continued that. But here we have ISIS, as The Wall Street Journal says, not defeated. So this is a big day for them.”

WATCH:

Scarborough said this also spells good news for Iran and suggested Putin may be more connected to the troop withdrawal than the White House is willing to admit.

“I thought Donald Trump saw the Iranians as an enemy. I mean, I thought that was almost the centerpiece of his foreign policy. This is massive news, good news for the Iranians. And finally, who is happier about this than Vladimir Putin on the world stage? Absolutely nobody,” he said, adding:

“This is a giveaway. This is foreign policy welfare for Vladimir Putin. He can’t even believe his luck. Or, I’m sorry, maybe he can. Maybe this is connected to something none of us know about.”

