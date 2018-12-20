Senate Dems Sing Christmas Carols On The Senate Floor After Passing Funding Bill

Mike Brest | Reporter

A number of Democratic Senators celebrated the passing of an eight-week funding bill by singing Christmas carols on the Senate floor late Wednesday night.

Sens Heitkamp, Warner, Donnelly, Coons, Smith, Hirono and Gillibrand broke into song, belting out such favorites as “Walking In a Winter [Wonder]Land,” “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” and “The Christmas Song,” according to Fox News’ Chad Pergram.


They also reportedly sang “The First Noel,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” “Rudolph,” “Oh, Come All Ye Faithful” and “O Holy Night.”

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, got in on the action as well.

Bloomberg reporter Alex Ruoff explained the phenomenon, saying that “older people will sing if you compel them to remain in a confined space together.”

One popular Christmas song was missing from their repertoire, however. “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” has faced quite a bit of backlash recently — but it’s unclear whether the recent criticism is the reason why they opted not to sing it.

