WH’s Stephen Miller Gets Heated Discussing Potential Government Shutdown Over The Wall

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller blamed Democrats for the looming government shutdown, saying in a Thursday interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that their stance on the wall amounted to taking a position against border security.

Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump informed House GOP leaders that he would not sign a continuing resolution passed by the Senate the day before because it does not contain funding for his proposed wall along U.S. southern border.

Miller responded by taking the Democrats’ stance on border security issue by issue. “[The Democrats] voted against Kate’s Law. They voted against ending sanctuary cities,” he said. “They voted against deporting MS-13 gang members. They voted against deporting violent criminals. They voted time and time against a physical border wall to stop illegal entry. Where is the evidence that you keep asserting they’re for border security? They haven’t been. They oppose closing loopholes for asylum.”

“I’m just saying I believe government will be funded as long as Democrats make good on the rhetoric you cite and agree to vote for border security,” he continued before being cut off.

Blitzer responded, “But what if there’s no $5 billion in the legislation between now and tomorrow night?” (RELATED: Protesters Gather Outside White House Adviser Stephen Miller’s House, Pass Out ‘Wanted’ Flyers)

“We’ll see what happens, Wolf. But I believe that hopefully some Democrats will come to their senses and support mainstream common sense border security,” Miller continued. “We want a bill that keeps America safe. The president’s been clear about that in his remarks today at the signing ceremony for the farm bill and I’m not going to negotiate with you on air. The House is going to pass a bill and send it to the Senate and we’ll see what happens next.”

“You know, when you say we’ll see what happens, is that a good enough answer to the nearly 1 million federal workers, many of them law enforcement types, who are not going to get a paycheck after midnight tomorrow night?” Blitzer countered.

Miller followed up, “That’s the question for the Senate Democrats and especially for Chuck Schumer who apparently at Nancy Pelosi’s bidding rescinded their support for a bill that funds border security.”

