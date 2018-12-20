This Device Can Rapidly Transfer Files From Smartphone To Computer

Every year, new smartphones hit the market with bigger and bigger storage capabilities. Nevertheless, no matter how big smartphone hard drives become, it’s just never large enough to satisfy our insatiable desire to store more and more files. Make sure that you have a home for all your photos, apps, and media with the DataLogixx Triple Play Adapter + 128GB Memory Card.

DataLogixx Triple Play Adapter + 128GB Memory Card on sale for $46.99

This incredibly convenient device is designed with a USB-A, USB-C, micro-USB, and Apple Lightning connection ports. That means you can seamlessly transfer files from an Apple and Android device directly to your computer. Instead of having multiple adapters and cables, you just need the DataLogixx Triple Play Adapter for all your data transfer needs. With lightning fast read/write speeds of up to 40MB/s, this adapter allows you to move large chunks of data in record time.

Included with the DataLogixx Triple Play Adapter is a 128GB Memory Card. This provides you the extra storage buffer you need just in case your smartphone runs out of storage space. Get started with a streamlined approach to transferring and storing files between your smartphone and computer today!

The DataLogixx Triple Play Adapter + 128GB Memory Card was originally 63% off, but be sure to include the coupon code, MERRY15, at checkout for an additional 15% off. That brings your total down to $39.94.