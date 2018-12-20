Report: Travis Scott To Join Maroon 5 For Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Maroon 5 has reportedly signed one of the biggest entertainers out there — Travis Scott — to perform alongside them at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show next year.

Sources told TMZ Thursday that the 26-year-old rapper will perform on February 3 in Atlanta, crushing reports that the group would be unable to find any performers to join them after stars like Rihanna reportedly declined to do the show in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. (RELATED: Travis Scott Beefs Up Security For Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Nov 29, 2018 at 2:39pm PST

The halftime show is a huge opportunity for performers to be seen worldwide as two of the biggest and best teams in the NFL compete for the number one spot.

Scott currently is selling out his Astroworld Tour shows, with concerts in Las Vegas, San Diego and Los Angeles reportedly nearly sold out after pre-sale.

Insiders also shared, that Maroon 5 is also in talks with Cardi B and Outkast’s Big Boi to join them for the big day.

This all comes on the heels of Amy Schumer celebrating Wednesday that her call for performers to boycott the show over Kaepernick was working, claiming that “no performers were stepping up.” (RELATED: Amy Schumer Cancels More Shows Per Doctor’s Orders)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer on Dec 19, 2018 at 5:51am PST

“I have done 2 Super Bowl commercials in the last couple years and I’m so stupid thinking my opinion would matter, right? Well, guess what? I may have made a difference,” the 37-year-old comedian shared Wednesday on Instagram.

“No one is stepping up to perform,” she added. “Maybe they wouldn’t have anyway. But at least I tried to help out and do what other people are too greedy or afraid to.”