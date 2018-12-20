Turn Off Electronics Remotely With This Smart Wi-Fi Plug

Have you ever wished you could turn off the lights after leaving the house, or turn on the air conditioning unit before arriving home? This TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug offers a simple solution to your needs. No hub is required, and you can use the Kasa app to control your devices remotely from your smartphone. Or, pair with Amazon Alexa or Google Home to control your appliances using just your voice. You can even create schedules or set lights to turn on and off at different times while you’re away.

TP-Link – Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini – White on sale for $15.99

And you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg for all that functionality. This smart plug retails for $29.99, and it’s on sale for only $15.99 at Best Buy! It also has a 4.7/5 star average rating from thousands of customers, so you can rest assured it’s a quality product. At this price, you may want to grab a few!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.