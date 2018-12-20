This WaPo Reporter Is Trying To Get GoFundMe To Take The Wall Fundraiser Down

A Washington Post tech reporter is trying his hardest to get the border wall GoFundMe fund taken down.

He suspects it’s bigoted. But GoFundMe disagrees.

“Is that, like, allowed on the site?” asked Tony Romm, sounding vaguely like Kim Kardashian.

So there’s an effort on GoFundMe to raise cash money for a border wall. Has more than $5M in donations (seeking $1B) and claims to have contacts in the Trump admin (have asked for more). But it got me thinking: is that, like, allowed on the site? (1/3) — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) December 20, 2018

Romm, who is also a contributor at lefty MSNBC, went on to suggest that GoFundMe may not allow this sort of thing because he thinks it involves intolerance and race.

“GoFundMe terms prohibit attempts to raise cash money rooted in ‘intolerance of any kind relating to race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender or gender identity, or serious disabilities or diseases,” among other limits,'” he continued.

The reporter did some muckraking and found out, that, like, no, it doesn’t violate GoFundMe’s terms of service.

“So I asked GoFundMe if this wall fundraiser violates that. Spox: ‘This campaign does not violate our terms of service. The funds are safely held by our payment processor and we will work with the organizer to transfer funds” or return them if target isn’t met,” he wrote.

Evidently, this reporter is not a big fan of President Trump‘s wall.