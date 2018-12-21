A Dehydrator Will Preserve Your Food And Help You Make Fun Recipes – This One Is $125 Off

Dehydrating your food is a phenomenal way of preserving your foods. But it also has other uses: you can dehydrate foodstuffs to make jerky, fruit roll-ups, raisin bread and even homemade yogurt.

Today only, this 9-tray food dehydrator is 42 percent off. That is over $125 worth of savings!

Excalibur 3926TB 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator with Temperature Settings and 26-hour Timer Automatic Shut Off for Faster and Efficient Drying Includes Guide to Dehydration Made in USA, 9-Tray, Black on sale for $174.99

As you can see from the above image, this dehydrator has a TON of room, a full 15 square feet of drying space. This appliance has an impressive 4.6-star rating after over 1,300 customer reviews, which is a rare sight in and of itself. Families, gardeners and sportsmen can get a lot of usage out of this device.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.