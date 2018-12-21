Bill O’Reilly Faces Massive Backlash From Meghan McCain And Others Over ‘Ghoulish’ Ginsburg Tweet

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly found himself in hot water after he posted what many considered to be an insensitive tweet about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s cancer surgery.

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that Justice Ginsburg underwent a successful medical procedure that removed cancerous nodules from her lung.

“Justice Ginsburg is very ill,” O’Reilly tweeted. “Another Justice appointment inevitable and soon. Bad news for the left.”

O’Reilly caught plenty of heat for his comment. “The View” co-host Meghan McCain called it “gross and ghoulish.”

“There’s really nothing more gross and ghoulish than people in the media pontificating on a public persons health and the hypothetical political ramifications of their death,” McCain tweeted. “Join me in praying for RBG to have a speedy and healthy recovery – we are Christians, aren’t we Bill?” (RELATED: Justice Ginsburg Told Audience Her Health Was ‘Fine’ Days Before Cancer Operation)

Plenty of others didn’t hold back in their criticism of the former Fox News host.

O’Reilly wasn’t the only Twitter user to display insensitivity toward Ginsburg’s situation.

President Donald Trump set quite a different example, wishing Ginsburg a full recovery in spite of the fact that he had criticized her in the past.

