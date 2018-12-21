Bill O’Reilly Faces Massive Backlash From Meghan McCain And Others Over ‘Ghoulish’ Ginsburg Tweet

Your first name

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly found himself in hot water after he posted what many considered to be an insensitive tweet about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s cancer surgery.

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that Justice Ginsburg underwent a successful medical procedure that removed cancerous nodules from her lung.

“Justice Ginsburg is very ill,” O’Reilly tweeted. “Another Justice appointment inevitable and soon. Bad news for the left.”

O’Reilly caught plenty of heat for his comment. “The View” co-host Meghan McCain called it “gross and ghoulish.”

“There’s really nothing more gross and ghoulish than people in the media pontificating on a public persons health and the hypothetical political ramifications of their death,” McCain tweeted. “Join me in praying for RBG to have a speedy and healthy recovery – we are Christians, aren’t we Bill?” (RELATED: Justice Ginsburg Told Audience Her Health Was ‘Fine’ Days Before Cancer Operation)

Plenty of others didn’t hold back in their criticism of the former Fox News host.

What’s it like to be a soulless smoldering garbage fire? — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) December 22, 2018

What an awful, awful human being — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 22, 2018

Lets rewrite this ugly tweet: . Justice Ginsburg is recovering from successful removal of two very small cancerous cysts in her lung. Her doctors say it has not spread and they expect a full and swift recovery- we all hope for that. https://t.co/OIOxbxFAKD — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 22, 2018

You are hopefully not ill – but you are very sick in your head and an abominable person. Hoping for someone to die is disgusting — Niels Brinch (@nibrtv2) December 22, 2018

You didn’t think this tweet through, did you? https://t.co/4hfh3gnX1X — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 21, 2018

O’Reilly wasn’t the only Twitter user to display insensitivity toward Ginsburg’s situation.

Ginsburg needs to retire. This is getting crazy. Dems are truly selfish forcing a very ill elderly person to work themselves to death. She should be given a month to retire on her own terms or be removed. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 21, 2018

Best wishes to Justice Ginsburg. In other news, a 6-3 conservative majority sounds wonderful! — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) December 22, 2018

President Donald Trump set quite a different example, wishing Ginsburg a full recovery in spite of the fact that he had criticized her in the past.

Wishing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a full and speedy recovery! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

