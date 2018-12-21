Cheers! We Tried Some Of These Amazing Christmas Cocktails — Here Are The Best

What is better than a couple of Christmas-themed cocktails to enjoy with your family and friends during the holiday season? Nothing.

The Daily Caller News Foundation tasted a few drinks made by Michael P. Foley, a mixologist and author of “Drinking With Saint Nick: Christmas Cocktails for Sinners and Saints,” just before Christmas. From the apt names of the drinks, to the taste, these cocktails couldn’t be better for the holidays.

One of the drinks TheDCNF tried was a “Partridge In A Pear Tree Cocktail,” which features in Foley’s book. The flavor and presentation were incredible — just sweet enough with a hint of refreshing citrus.

WATCH:

Another one of the drinks was called a “Duodecimal Drummers-Be-Drummin’ Old Fashioned.” It’s a classic old fashioned with a twist — it’s garnished with cherry drumsticks. (RELATED: Christmas, Family, And Booze: The Best Way To Use The Third To Celebrate The First Two)

Sit back, relax, pour yourself one of these drinks and have yourselves a very Merry Christmas this year!

