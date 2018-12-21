The Most Important Man In The Cleveland Browns Organization Suffers Horrible Injury

The Cleveland Browns revealed offensive line coach Bob Wylie suffered a fractured ankle at practice Thursday.

A tweet from the team’s official account let fans know Wylie underwent surgery and is currently recovering. It’s unclear what caused the injury.

Offensive Line Coach Bob Wylie fractured his ankle at practice today. He had to undergo surgery at @UHhospitals this evening. Surgery went well and we’re all wishing him a speedy recovery — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 21, 2018

Out of all the people the Browns need to keep healthy, Bob Wylie is right at the top of that list. Now, I’m sure some of you would argue that Baker Mayfield’s health is the most important. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

You can find a quarterback standing on the street corner if it comes to it, but you can’t replace a motivator like Wylie.

Let’s not forget the legendary coach doesn’t believe in stretching because the guys on D-Day storming the beaches probably didn’t stretch before killing Nazis. That’s the type of coaching and motivation you simply can’t put a price on.

“World War I and World War II… they did push-ups, jumping jacks, sit-ups… they won two World Wars! You think they were worried when they were running across Normandy about fucking stretching?” Bob Wylie is the best coach in the NFL. #Browns #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/w8UKI1nCXi — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 22, 2018

This is a loss that’s hard for me to even put into words. Should the Browns even bother taking the field Sunday?

I’d be way too distraught to keep playing if I was on the team. It’s almost like they just lost their cool uncle who shows up to Christmas a six-pack deep with a woman 15 years younger on his arm. Losing that uncle can screw up the rest of your year.

Get better soon, Bob. The football world needs more than you could ever know.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter