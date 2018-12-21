The Detroit Lions Need To Bench Matthew Stafford Immediately. Here’s The Reason Why

The Detroit Lions can’t let Matthew Stafford walk onto a football field again this season.

Stafford has been dealing with a bad back for several weeks now, and the Lions aren’t playing for anything this season.

You know who is looming on the horizon for the Lions game Sunday? The Minnesota Vikings. Do we all remember what happened the last time my Lions played the Vikings? Stafford got absolutely mauled. For the love of everything righteous in this world, do not let that man step onto the field. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

We have nearly $100 million in guaranteed money left on Stafford’s deal, and we can’t risk him breaking his back in a game that means nothing.

Below will be a live shot of me if Stafford goes down against the Vikings and gets hurt worse than he already is:

I can’t stress the severity of this situation enough. Putting Stafford out on the field with a bad back during a 5-9 season for the last two games is so stupid that it’s mind-boggling to think anybody would consider it.

He’s not some third-string running back who can be replaced with a simple phone call. He’s our franchise quarterback and he’s banged up.

How is this even a debate? I don’t care if you need to lock him inside the locker room or provide him with a Secret Service detail. Do not let him near the turf.

If you don’t understand why I’m taking this stance, then you’re too dumb to understand football. This season is a lost cause, and it’s time to start focusing on 2019. We damn sure don’t need the Lions’ best player not suiting up because he got blasted in a pointless game against the Vikings!

Do not let him play, Detroit. Don’t do it!

