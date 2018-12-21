Former NFL Player Arrested While Allegedly In Possession Of A Stunning Amount Of Drugs

Former NFL receiver Dorial Green-Beckham is facing felony drug charges after a recent arrest in which he was allegedly found with a ton of weed.

TMZ reported the following Thursday:

Cops tell TMZ Sports … they were called to a residence around 8:30 PM and when they arrived, Green-Beckham was attempting to flee through a window. Cops eventually captured him and found 1 pound of weed in his backpack along with several vials of THC oil, officials say. When cops searched the residence, they found 7 more pounds of marijuana — but believe that belonged to another man.

Getting busted while allegedly in possession of a pound of a weed sounds like a great way to get put behind bars. It’s just the latest event in a string of bad events for Green-Beckham. The former Titans and Eagles player was also sentenced for a DWI back in early October. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

It’s such a shame Green-Beckham let his life go down this path. He’s now in his second legal issue in the past few months, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be back in the NFL anytime soon.

There was once upon a time when people believed the second-round pick had all the potential in the world to be a star in the league.

Clearly, that was an incorrect assumption to make. Green-Beckham is only 25 years old, but I still don’t see him ever getting another shot in the league.

Getting a DWI is one thing. Most teams are more than willing to look past that. Getting arrested for allegedly having a pound of weed and facing felony drug charges is a whole different game. I don’t think too many teams are going to be interested in a player with that potentially ending up on their criminal record.

Green-Beckham needs to get his life figured out, even if a return to football is off the table.

