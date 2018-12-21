‘Emotionally Distressed’ Man Climbs National Christmas Tree And Refuses To Come Down

An “emotionally distressed” man was taken to the hospital Friday night after he climbed the National Christmas Tree in front of the White House and refused to come down.

U.S. Secret Service shut down the street in front of the executive mansion as a precaution, according to Anna Giaritelli, a reporter for the Washington Examiner who was an eyewitness and posted on Twitter about the incident.

“Secret Service blocked off north side of White House due to incident at Ellipse where man is refusing to climb down from the National Christmas tree,” Giaritelli wrote.

The man has yet to be identified but was described by National Park Service Sgt. Eduardo Delgado as being in “emotional distress,” according to the New York Daily News.

He was reportedly first discovered in the National Christmas Tree at around 5:45 p.m. Two police negotiators arrived and, after nearly an hour of effort, managed to talk the fellow down. He was subsequently taken to a mental hospital for evaluation.

