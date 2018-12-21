UCF Is In The Mix To Get Georgia Quarterback Justin Fields

UCF is apparently an option Justin Fields is looking at if he decides to leave Georgia.

The electric dual-threat freshman quarterback has been toying with the idea of transferring after spending much of this past season on the bench behind Jake Fromm.

He is currently listed in the NCAA’s transfer portal, which means teams can talk to him. There are plenty of powerhouse schools that are bound to reach out, but Fields might be okay with taking his talents to Orlando.

Dawg Nation reported the following:

Georgia added five new five-star signees on Wednesday, including early enrollee Clay Webb (center, Oxford, Alabama) who has already taken part in bowl practices. A source with direct knowledge of the situation said Fields is strongly considering Ohio State, but also has interest in Oklahoma, UCF and UCLA. Fields’ decision to discuss leaving Georgia caught many off guard after Smart played him in 12 of 13 games and kept the quarterback competition open each week.

This is actually a bit surprising to me. Yes, I’ve been a big hype guy for the UFC Knights, but I never thought Fields would give a team outside of the Power Five a look.

The freshman gunslinger could probably start at about 98 percent of college tomorrow if he had to tomorrow. Naturally, you’d think Ohio State, Oklahoma, possibly Wisconsin, Michigan or some other premiere program would be the best fit.

Not a team outside of a major conference, even if they haven’t lost a game in two seasons.

Fields would absolutely dominate at a school in the Group of Five. He’d arguably immediately be the best player in that category of schools. The numbers he could put up at UCF would be mind-boggling. It’d be borderline unfair.

Do I think Fields will ultimately suit up for UCF? No. I think he’ll either decide to stay at Georgia or he’ll transfer to a different national championship contender. He’s simply too good to pass up the opportunity to play at a traditional powerhouse.