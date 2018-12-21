Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Discusses The QB Decision That Set The NFL On Fire. Here’s What He Said

Raiders coach Jon Gruden isn’t backing down from the decision to sign Nathan Peterman.

The former Buffalo Bills quarterback was inked to a practice squad deal, and it didn’t take long at all for the news to spread around the league like wildfire.

Gruden said the following Thursday when discussing the decision to sign Peterman, according to NBC Sports:

Hopefully we can take him into the offseason program and see if we can’t restart him and get him going … I know what kind of kid he is. I know what kind of worker he is. I like what he did at Pitt (after transferring from Tennessee). I like what he did against Clemson. They won that game at Clemson. He showed some real pocket presence. He’s a really athletic guy. I know he had some problems in Buffalo but, again, we’re talking about our practice squad quarterback.

This is exactly what I figured Oakland was trying to do. They want Peterman around for the next several months through the off-season and into the summer to see if they can kind of reset him after his brutal time in Buffalo. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

Of course, there’s no guarantee of anything. If he flails out, then so be it. It’s not like they’re paying him much at all. He’s on the practice squad, after all.

I really do hope that Peterman is able to turn his career around. It was borderline torturous to watch him play for the Bills.

We’re talking about some of the worst QB plays that I’ve ever seen in my life.

If there’s one coach who knows how to get the most out of quarterbacks, however, it’s Jon Gruden. Quarterback play is kind of his expertise.

I can’t wait to watch Peterman’s time in Oakland unfold. The one thing I know for certain is that it’ll be entertaining no matter how it unfolds.

