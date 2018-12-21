Here Are The Details On Illegal Immigrants Arrests In 2018

WATCH:

As the federal government is facing a shutdown over President Donald Trump’s desire to build a wall to further protect the U.S.’s borders, the Department of Homeland Security released details about the illegal immigrants arrested this year.

The number of illegal immigrants arrested went up in 2018, according to numbers released by DHS. It can be attributed at least in part to Trump’s executive order, signed in 2017, dictating the administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

They revealed a breakdown of the illegal immigrants who faced administrative arrests over the last year. The most common causes for administrative arrests were traffic violations — including driving under the influence — with 80,000 arrests. The second most common was possession of “dangerous drugs,” although it doesn’t specify what drugs fall under the category.

DHS has also reportedly seized over 900,000 pounds of drugs in 2018.

In addition, DHS broke down the criminal histories of each of the illegal immigrants who faced administrative arrests this year. Just under 2/3 had previous criminal convictions at the time of their 2018 arrests. Over 20 percent of them had pending criminal charges, while only thirteen percent had no criminal record at all. (RELATED: U.S. Border Agents Arrest MS-13 Gang Member ‘Intending On Filing For Asylum In The United States)

Over 80 percent of the illegal immigrants deported in 2018 were from Mexico, Honduras or Guatemala. Mexico had by far the largest representation, with 55 percent of the illegal immigrants deported coming from the U.S.’s southern neighbor.

