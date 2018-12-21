Michigan’s Karan Higdon Is Skipping His Bowl Game. Should Fans Be Upset?

Michigan star running back Karan Higdon won’t be playing against Florida in the Peach Bowl.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the senior running back made the decision Thursday to skip the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL draft.

Higdon confirmed the news on Instagram, and wrote in part:

After a thorough evaluation between my parents and the [University of Michigan] staff, we have deemed that it is in my best interest to not play in the Peach Bowl and to utilize this time to get prepared to pursue my dreams in the NFL. To all my fans and supporters, I thank you for the amount of support to not just me but this 2018 team.

Skipping bowl games is really starting to become the norm for elite players, and I’m not sure how I feel about it.

On one hand, I totally understand why the Wolverines star wants to focus on the draft instead of playing in a bowl game. The window to earn money in the NFL is incredibly small, and an injury in a bowl game could cost him millions. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

It’s a business decision. At the very least, you can’t hate a guy for wanting to get his money.

On the other hand, I also get why fans might not be pleased with players opting out of bowl games. It can feel like they’re giving up on their teammates and all the people who have supported them through the years.

Trust me, I absolutely understand why that’d be frustrating as hell. Nobody wants to feel like the athletes on their favorite teams are quitting on them.

It’s kind of a no-win situation. We all want to see these guys be successful at the next level, but we also want them to play in big bowl games.

The Peach Bowl is a big deal. It’s not like they’re playing in the Pinstripe Bowl like my Badgers after our pathetic season.

At the end of the day, you have to let Higdon make his decision and then move forward. He’s focused on making money while he can, and it’s that simple.

