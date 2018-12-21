Kurds Expected America To Stay In Syria ‘Forever’ But Trump Had Other Plans

The Daily Caller News Foundation Editor in Chief Chris Bedford appeared on “Outnumbered” Friday and said the Kurds expected American forces to stay in Syria forever.

“The problem with Syria is it’s basically an undefined mission at this point,” Bedford said on Fox News. (RELATED: Trump Explains His Decision To Withdraw Troops From Syria)

“We originally had an enemy with a caliphate territory — government, army,” he continued. “All of that is gone. It’s scattered. There’s still a lot of ISIS fighters, but the mission has changed. We have the Kurds, who don’t want us to leave them alone. We have Israel who doesn’t want us to leave them alone. These are both unending missions.”

WATCH:

Bedford’s comments come after President Donald Trump announced Wednesday a withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region, sparking debate and outrage among some members of his own party. The drawdown also comes just before the retirement of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis who announced Thursday he will be leaving in February.

“The problem with … the Kurds is they want us to be there forever. They need us there forever,” Bedford concluded.

