New York Troupe Reimagines ‘The Nutcracker’ As Drag Show Full Of G-Strings

A New York dance group is performing a version of the Christmas classic “The Nutcracker” in G-strings, heels and glitter so that the audience will feel more included, according to its director.

The “Nutcracker Rouge” is performed by Company XIV, which describes itself as baroque-burlesque, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The performance has been called “dazzling and genius” by The New York Times, according to the show’s website.

The performance “comes from a place of generosity, wanting the audience to feel loved and included,” according to company founder Austin McCormick, the Post reported. McCormick also choreographed and directs the show.

“There was always something sensual within my style … an element of striptease,” McCormick said, according to the Post.

“It’s become sort of political,” McCormick added.

“Nutcracker Rouge” performs in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn in New York City. The cast includes 16 dancers and singers.

“It’s bringing a bit of fresh air as an antidote to [President Donald] Trump, you know what I mean?” said New York resident Amit Rakhit who attended the performance, according to the Post. (RELATED: Former Ballet Student Sues NYC Ballet After Her Former Boyfriend Sent Out Explicit Photos)

WATCH:

Tickets range from $75 to $205, with more expensive tickets including champagne served to theatergoers.

“The story is about an awakening,” McCormick said of “The Nutcracker.” “In our world, we’re choosing to make that a sensual awakening.”

“Nutcracker Rouge” is in its seventh year of performing, according to the Post.

The show opened on Nov. 9 and runs through Jan. 13.

