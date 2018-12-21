New York Giants Announce This Superstar Won’t Be Playing Sunday. Should Fans Be Worried?

Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be taking the field for the New York Giants Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news Friday on Twitter. Sunday will mark the third game the superstar receiver has had to miss with an injured quad.

The #Giants declared WR Odell Beckham Jr out for this week's game.

At this point, I’m doubtful we see Beckham back on a field this year. There’s only two games left, he’s struggling with a quad injury and the Giants have absolutely nothing to play for.

What’s the point in putting him back on the field injured? There really isn’t one. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Dec 21, 2018 at 9:42am PST

The Giants might as well let him heal up the final two weeks, and not rush a single thing. That way, Beckham will hopefully be ready to roll for off-season conditioning and workout programs.

Plus, the Giants, who are currently 5-9, only benefit at this point from losing games. If you’re out of the playoff hunt, then it’s all about draft position.

You might as well do whatever is necessary to tank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Dec 14, 2018 at 4:00pm PST

It wasn’t the year Beckham and New York fans were hoping for, but that’s just football. It’s time to focus on next year, and put this pathetic sub-.500 year behind them.

