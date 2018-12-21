VOTE: Which Is The Best President-Celebrity Duo Of All Time?

There are few things more fascinating than when the political world meets the entertainment world, especially nowadays that Lose Angeles and Washington, D.C., are two of the most polarized cities in the United States.

But despite living such different lifestyles, presidents and celebrities do sometimes make good teams. Both celebrities’ and presidents’ ideas carry throughout the country; both make an impact on society and history; both have been conditioned to discuss important topics in front of the press. It’s no wonder pairs like Ronald Reagan and Michael Jackson or Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian West want to get together. (RELATED: Kanye West: Black People ‘Kill Each Other More Than Police Officers’)

In fact, it’s almost comforting to see such powerful and different people come face-to-face to discuss the issues faced by average Americans who don’t have the power to arrange such discussions themselves.

Now that we’re two years into the Trump presidency, it’s time to take a look back at some of the most iconic meetings between presidents and celebrities. Which is your favorite duo? Vote below!

Follow Jena on Twitter