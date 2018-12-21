Urban Meyer Will Now Teach A College Class. You’ll Be Shocked When You Learn The Subject

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer is now getting into the education game.

The soon-to-be retired coach told 10TV late Wednesday that he is going to be teaching a class in character and leadership at OSU.

I am being 100 percent serious. The same man that employed Zach Smith, got engulfed in Smith’s alleged domestic abuse scandal, recruited Aaron Hernandez, and did many more less than great things, is now going to be teaching young people about leadership and character. You can’t make this kind of stuff up.

It wasn’t about the championships.

It wasn’t about the trophies.

This is almost like a gigantic middle finger to the whole world. Urban Meyer has to know that he doesn’t exactly have the most trustworthy reputation, and now he’s out here teaching that subject. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

It’s the definition of laugh-out-loud funny.

You can also guarantee that plenty of kids will sign up for this class. Hell, why wouldn’t you? Meyer might have the reputation of sketchy dude, but he’s still one of the greatest football coaches in the history of the game.

Even as a guy who hates OSU, I’d sign up for this class in a heartbeat. It would be amazing to see what kind of life advice Meyer has to hand down. I mean, after all, the man has had his fair share of issues that he always seems to wiggle out of.

That must take some kind of talent. I promise you this class will fill up faster than most of you will probably realize. Professor Urban Meyer is going to be content gold.

