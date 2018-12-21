ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Has Horrendous Take On Mental Illness

Following New England Patriots’ wide receiver Josh Gordon’s latest departure from the NFL for drug-related issues, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith offered up a stupefying take on addiction and mental illness.

During a SportsCenter segment on Gordon’s most recent departure, Smith decided to play armchair doctor while making proclamations about possible drug addiction that he almost certainly knows nothing about. (RELATED: Chargers Give Epic Response To ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith After He Screws Up ‘Thursday Night Football’ Analysis)

#ICYMI “You can’t get addicted to something you’ve never tried.” I TOTALLY agree w @stephenasmith take on #joshgordon. And yes, we both have firsthand, heartbreaking knowledge of the devastation of addiction. But accountability is crucial. Praying he can recover. pic.twitter.com/60zKx55n2R — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) December 21, 2018

“How did it become (a disease)?” Smith asked. “You can’t get addicted to something you never try. This is self-inflicted.”

Gordon had a difficult upbringing and has failed to put his NFL career together due to substance abuse issues.

Because of this, many have speculated or attempted to diagnose Goron from behind their keyboard.

This is a ridiculous waste of time. Unless you’re Gordon’s doctor, you should stop trying to diagnose him and instead send up a prayer for him.

He could use it.

Follow William Davis on Twitter