Roberts Joins Liberals, Thwarts Trump Bid To Enforce New Asylum Rules

The Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s bid to enforce new restriction on asylum in a terse order Friday.

The vote was five to four. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberal bloc to deny the government’s request. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh noted their dissent. As is typical of orders of this nature, there was no opinion.

President Donald Trump and the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security issued the new asylum rules as migrant caravans coalesced near the U.S. border with Mexico. In effect, the rules provide that illegal aliens are ineligible for asylum protections. Critics charge that those restrictions are directly contrary to federal law and international treaties to which the U.S. is party. (RELATED: Ginsburg Told Audience Her Health Was Fine Days Before Cancer Operation)

U.S. District Court Judge Jon Tigar entered an injunction against Trump’s new asylum rules on Nov. 19. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision on Dec. 8, prompting the government to appeal to the Supreme Court.

A coalition of former Republican politicians and Justice Department officials filed an amicus (or “friend of the court”) brief urging the high court to reject the administration’s application.

This is breaking news. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

